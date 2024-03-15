|
15.03.2024 13:24:39
Norsk Hydro: Industry, Norwegian Government Agree On CO2 Compensation Scheme In Norway
(RTTNews) - Norsk Hydro said the Norwegian government, industry associations and trade unions have reached an agreement on the future of the Norwegian CO2 compensation scheme, valid from 2024 until 2030. The agreement includes an annual maximum CO2 compensation for eligible industries of 7 billion Norwegian Kroner. The agreement was between the Norwegian government, Norsk Industri, Industri Energi & Forbundet for ledelse og teknikk, Fellesforbundet, LO, and NHO.
Based on current production, Norsk Hydro estimates it will be eligible for a CO2 compensation of approximately 3.2 billion Norwegian Kroner for 2024, payable in 2025. The company noted that the revised CO2 compensation scheme will be subject to approval by EFTA Surveillance Authority, as well as the Norwegian parliament annual approval.
