|
05.07.2024 22:59:00
Notice
On 07.05.2024 AS Baltplast (a company registered in Estonia under register code 10029370, the "Bidder") published information via the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on its intention to make a voluntary take-over bid to all the shareholders of Aktsiaselts Silvano Fashion Group ("SFG") for acquiring all the shares of SFG, which are not owned by the Bidder (the "Bid"). Respective stock exchange news is available here - https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b0e2ae1e2987071994fffc27c84825a17&lang=et&src=notices.
To the knowledge of SFG, the Bidder’s intention has not changed but since the arranging financing for the Bid took more time than initially expected the proceedings of the approval of the Bid by the Financial Supervision Authority were terminated upon the application of the Bidder. The Bidder intends to submit a new application for the approval of the Bid to the Financial Supervision Authority as soon as practically possible.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Silvano Fashion Group ASmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Silvano Fashion Group ASmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Silvano Fashion Group AS
|0,99
|-11,71%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: US-Börsen mit neuen Rekordhochs -- ATX und DAX fallen zum Wochenende zurück -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag seine anfänglichen Zuschläge nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt musste ebenso einen Teil seiner Gewinne abgeben. An der Wall Street ging es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag nach.