On 07.05.2024 AS Baltplast (a company registered in Estonia under register code 10029370, the "Bidder") published information via the information system of Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange on its intention to make a voluntary take-over bid to all the shareholders of Aktsiaselts Silvano Fashion Group ("SFG") for acquiring all the shares of SFG, which are not owned by the Bidder (the "Bid"). Respective stock exchange news is available here - https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b0e2ae1e2987071994fffc27c84825a17&lang=et&src=notices.

To the knowledge of SFG, the Bidder’s intention has not changed but since the arranging financing for the Bid took more time than initially expected the proceedings of the approval of the Bid by the Financial Supervision Authority were terminated upon the application of the Bidder. The Bidder intends to submit a new application for the approval of the Bid to the Financial Supervision Authority as soon as practically possible.


