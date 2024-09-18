Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 275

18 September 2024

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday 10 October 2024 at 5.30 p.m.

The general meeting will be held at Nordsjællands KonferenceCenter, Gydevang 39-41, 3450 Allerød.

Additional Info

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Telephone: (+45) 48 13 10 20

