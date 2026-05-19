Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Notice of Full Year Results Presentations



19-May-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





Molten Ventures plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")

Notice of Full Year Results Presentations

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces details of presentations to accompany its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2026 (“FY26”), which will be announced on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held on Tuesday, 9 June 2026 at 9.30am BST, both in-person at Molten’s London office and virtually. To register to attend in-person, please email molten@sodali.com. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY26

Molten will also be hosting a presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 12 June 2026 at 10:30am BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors, and will include a live Q&A session. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor. Investors who already follow Molten on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Enquiries: Molten Ventures plc Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Zimmermann, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 7931 8800 ir@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Berenberg Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Sodali & Co Public Relations Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7889 297 217 molten@sodali.com

About Molten Ventures:

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £750 million to 31 March 2026.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc