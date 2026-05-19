Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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19.05.2026 08:00:05
Notice of Full Year Results Presentations
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Molten Ventures plc
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")
Notice of Full Year Results Presentations
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces details of presentations to accompany its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2026 (“FY26”), which will be announced on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.
A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held on Tuesday, 9 June 2026 at 9.30am BST, both in-person at Molten’s London office and virtually. To register to attend in-person, please email molten@sodali.com. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY26
Molten will also be hosting a presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 12 June 2026 at 10:30am BST. The presentation is open to all existing and potential investors, and will include a live Q&A session. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor. Investors who already follow Molten on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.
About Molten Ventures:
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £750 million to 31 March 2026.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|NOR
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|427761
|EQS News ID:
|2329346
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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