29 October 2025

Molten Ventures plc

("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")



Notice of Half Year Results Presentations

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces details of presentations to accompany its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 being announced on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held at 09:30am GMT on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, both in-person at Molten’s London office and virtually. To register to attend in-person, please contact Sodali on molten@sodali.com. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/68fb4c429f0c7e00132b04c4

Molten will also be hosting a presentation on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 10:30am GMT via the Investor Meet Company platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders, with a live Q&A session. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc