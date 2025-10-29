Draper Esprit Aktie

Draper Esprit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

29.10.2025 08:00:17

Notice of Half Year Results Presentations

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
29-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 October 2025

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")
 

Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, announces details of presentations to accompany its half year results for the six months ended 30 September 2025 being announced on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

 

A presentation for analysts and other registered investment professionals will be held at 09:30am GMT on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, both in-person at Molten’s London office and virtually. To register to attend in-person, please contact Sodali on molten@sodali.com. To register to attend virtually, please visit: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/68fb4c429f0c7e00132b04c4

 

Molten will also be hosting a presentation on Friday, 5 December 2025 at 10:30am GMT via the Investor Meet Company platform. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders, with a live Q&A session. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard or at any time during the presentation. Investors can sign up for the event for free via this link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor

 

 Enquiries:

Molten Ventures plc

Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer)

Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

ir@molten.vc

Deutsche Numis

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Simon Willis

Jamie Loughborough

Iqra Amin

 

Goodbody Stockbrokers

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Don Harrington

Charlotte Craigie

Tom Nicholson

William Hall

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

 

 

 

 

+44 (0) 20 3841 6202

Sodali

Public Relations

Elly Williamson
Sam Austrums

+44 (0)7970 246 725 /

+44 (0)7443 648 021

molten@sodali.com  


About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


