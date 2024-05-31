Notice on Public Offering of Notes of AB Invalda INVL

Invalda INVL (the Company) hereby announces a public offering of EUR 10,000,000 of non-convertible medium-term notes (the Notes). The Offering is conducted in accordance with the Base Prospectus (the Prospectus) of the Programme for the issuance of notes in the amount of EUR 25,000,000 (the Programme), approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 28 May 2024, that has been disclosed on the date of its approval on the web pages of the Company ( www.invaldainvl.com ), AB Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange (Nasdaq Vilnius) ( https://nasdaqbaltic.com/ ) and the Central Regulated Information Base ( www.crib.lt ).

This is the first Bond issue under the Programme.

Main terms of the offering

The Company shall offer to the public up to 10,000 units of Bonds with a nominal value and issue price of EUR 1,000 each. The minimum investment amount is EUR 1,000. The maturity date is 14 June 2027. The annual interest rate on the Bonds will be set at a range of 7-8% and will be announced upon completion of the placement. Interest will be paid semi-annually to investors on a 30E/360 basis. The Notes issued will be book-entry debt securities listed on Nasdaq CSD under ISIN code LT0000409229.

A public offering of the Notes will be targeted to retail and institutional investors in the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Latvia and the Republic of Estonia.

The Notes are to be secured by pledging as collateral a portion of the shares held by the company in Šiauliu Bankas (first ranking pledge), targeting to keep the value of the collateral at a loan-to-value ratio (the ratio of the notes issue size to the value of the pledged assets) not exceeding 50%.

Timetable of the offering

The offering period for the Notes starts on 3 June 2024 at 10.00 a.m. (Vilnius time).

The offering period for the Notes ends on 12 June 2024 at 1.00 p.m. (Vilnius time).

The allocation results of the Notes will be disclosed on 13 June 2024.

The Notes shall be transferred to investors’ securities accounts on 14 June 2024.

It is expected that the Notes will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond List no later than 3 months after the date of issue of the Notes.

Submitting subscription undertakings

Investors wishing to purchase the Notes must submit subscription orders during the offering period. Such applications may be submitted through any credit institution or brokerage firm licensed to provide such services in the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Latvia or the Republic of Estonia and which is a member of Nasdaq Vilnius or has entered into relevant agreements with a Nasdaq Vilnius member.

Listing and trading of Notes

The Company intends to apply to Nasdaq Vilnius for the listing and admission to trading of the Notes on the Bond List of the Nasdaq Baltic. It is expected that the Notes will be listed no later than 14 September 2024.

Although every effort and due care will be taken to ensure that the Notes are listed and admitted to trading, the Company cannot guarantee that the Notes will be listed and admitted to trading.

Availability of Prospectus and Final Terms of the offering

The Prospectus has been published and is available in electronic format on the Company's website ( www.invaldainvl.com ), on the website of Nasdaq Vilnius ( https://nasdaqbaltic.com/ ) and on the website of the Central Regulated Information Base ( www.crib.lt ). Copies of the documents may also be obtained from the Company's registered office at Gyneju str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. In addition, the Final Terms of the offering, together with a summary of the Notes and translations of the summary into Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian, have been published and are available together with the Prospectus on the Company's website https://www.invaldainvl.com/en/investor-relations/notes/ , the website of the Nasdaq Vilnius (https://nasdaqbaltic.com/) and on the website of the Central Regulated Information Base ( www.crib.lt ).

Any investment in securities, including bonds, involves certain risks, including the potential loss of part or the entire investment. Therefore, before investing in the Notes, each potential investor must assess their experience, financial capabilities, needs and investment objectives, and carefully familiarize with the Prospectus and other documents related to the issuance of the Notes, including the Final Terms of the first tranche and the issue specific summary.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This notification is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia or elsewhere where such dissemination is not appropriate.

Distribution of this notification and other information in connection with the securities may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this notification or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

This notification is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of the Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council European Parliament and no offer or invitation to acquire securities of the Company is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Company, the notes, public offering of the notes and their admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Company ( www.invaldainvl.com ) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt .

Approval of the Prospectus by the Banks of Lithuania should not be considered an invitation to purchase the Notes. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest into the notes. Furthermore, the Prospectus has been prepared based on the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and taking into consideration that the public offering of the notes will be made in the Republic of Lithuania, Republic of Latvia and Republic of Estonia.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Darius Šulnis

CEO of Invalda INVL

E-mail darius.sulnis@invl.com

Attachments