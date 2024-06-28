Notification of major shareholding

|
28 June 2024
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Greenvale Capital LLP’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investors
Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)
+45 5370 7431 / jonas.kolby@nkt.com
Press:
Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com
