Company Announcement

28 June 2024

Announcement No. 17

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Greenvale Capital LLP’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.

Contact

Investors

Jonas Kolby, Head of Investor Relations (interim)

+45 5370 7431 / jonas.kolby@nkt.com

Press:

Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications

+45 2982 0022 / louise.westh.naldal@nkt.com

Attachments