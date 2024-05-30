Novartis Phase III data confirm sustained efficacy and long-term safety of oral remibrutinib in chronic spontaneous urticaria

Patients treated with remibrutinib experienced improvements in weekly urticaria activity scores (UAS7) observed as early as Week 1 and sustained to 1 year (Week 52) 1





Basel, May 31, 2024 – Novartis today announced new data that confirm the long-term efficacy and safety of remibrutinib, a highly selective Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, in chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU)1. In the pivotal Phase III studies, REMIX-1 and REMIX-2, remibrutinib treatment showed significant symptom improvement early, which was sustained up to Week 52, in patients with CSU who remained symptomatic despite second-generation H1-antihistamine use1. These data are being presented at the 2024 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Valencia, Spain, May 31–June 3.

"A large majority of people with CSU are living with uncontrolled and debilitating symptoms, often trying to manage the condition by cycling through antihistamines at higher doses with no lasting respite, impacting heavily on their day-to-day lives,” said Martin Metz, Professor of Dermatology, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany. "Remibrutinib has become an important investigational treatment for CSU as it blocks the BTK cascade and inhibits the release of histamine. These data show that remibrutinib has the potential to offer patients and physicians a well-tolerated oral treatment that provides early and lasting efficacy.”



New long-term Phase III REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 data assessed at Week 52 show that1:

Significant improvements with remibrutinib versus placebo, as previously shown at Week 12, were confirmed at Week 24, including in weekly urticaria activity score (UAS7), weekly itch severity score (ISS7), and weekly hive severity score (HSS7)

At Week 24, patients receiving placebo were transitioned to remibrutinib; responses with remibrutinib were observed as early as the first week after switching and were sustained until the end of the study (28 weeks of treatment)

Almost half of patients were completely free of itch and hives (UAS7=0) as assessed at Week 52



"Living with CSU can be very distressing due to its unpredictable nature and never knowing when a flare-up may happen. Symptoms can occur on the face, throat, hands, and feet, and people may experience burning and pain on their skin,” said Tonya Winders, President and CEO, Global Allergy and Airways Patient Platform. "Unfortunately, many people continue to cope with uncontrolled symptoms. We welcome further research advancing our knowledge about chronic spontaneous urticaria.”

Remibrutinib was well-tolerated and demonstrated a favorable and consistent safety profile up to 52 weeks, including balanced liver function tests versus placebo1. Adverse events (AEs), including serious AEs and treatment discontinuations due to AEs, were comparable between remibrutinib and placebo during the 24-week placebo-controlled period1. In addition, exposure-adjusted rates did not increase with long-term treatment1. Liver transaminase elevations were balanced across the remibrutinib and placebo treatment groups; all were asymptomatic, transient, and reversible1. None of the serious AEs were considered related to study medication by investigators.

"Urticaria is a disease that significantly impacts patients' quality of life and there is an urgent need for new treatment options,” said Angelika Jahreis, Global Head, Development, Immunology, Novartis. "The 52-week REMIX-1 and REMIX-2 Phase III data are significant as many patients who had moderate to severe urticaria at study start were completely free of itch and hives after 52 weeks of treatment and remibrutinib, a highly selective oral BTK inhibitor, continued to be well tolerated. These exciting long-term data will be submitted to global health authorities later this year.”

In addition to CSU, remibrutinib is being investigated in several other immune-mediated conditions, such as hidradenitis suppurativa, where it met its primary endpoint in a Phase II study3. It is also being investigated in food allergy, chronic inducible urticaria, and multiple sclerosis4-8. Novartis will submit remibrutinib for approval in CSU to global health authorities starting in H2 2024.

About remibrutinib

Remibrutinib is an investigational, highly selective, covalent, oral BTK inhibitor that blocks the BTK cascade and prevents the release of histamine that causes itchy hives (wheals) and swelling9-11. When remibrutinib is used alongside standard-dose antihistamines, it results in a "two-pronged approach” where two parts of the inflammatory pathway are targeted, with remibrutinib inhibiting histamine release and antihistamines inhibiting histamine receptors, reducing CSU symptoms12,13. In the pivotal Phase III studies, REMIX-1 and REMIX-2, remibrutinib met all primary endpoints in patients with CSU who remained symptomatic despite second-generation H1-antihistamine use1. Treatment with remibrutinib showed significant symptom improvement early, which was sustained up to Week 521. Remibrutinib has been shown to be well-tolerated, with a favorable safety profile up to 52 weeks, including balanced liver function tests versus placebo1. Most commonly (=5%) observed AEs in the Phase III REMIX studies were respiratory tract infections (including COVID-19 and nasopharyngitis) and headache, all comparable with placebo1,14. If approved in CSU, remibrutinib would offer an effective oral option within the Novartis immunology portfolio, which currently includes Xolair® (omalizumab), the first and only injectable biologic indicated for CSU15. In the US, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, work together to develop and co-promote Xolair. In addition to CSU, remibrutinib is being investigated in several other immune-mediated conditions and has the potential to be a pipeline in a product4-8.

About REMIX-1 and REMIX-2

REMIX-1 (NCT05030311) and REMIX-2 (NCT05032157) are two identically designed, global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled Phase III studies, with REMIX-1 consisting of 470 participants and REMIX-2 consisting of 455 participants16,17. Both studies are designed to establish the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of twice-daily remibrutinib 25 mg treatment in adult participants with CSU that is inadequately controlled by second-generation H1-antihistamines compared with placebo1,16,17. The primary outcome measures were absolute change from baseline in weekly urticaria activity score (UAS7) as well as weekly itch severity score (ISS7) and weekly hive severity score (HSS7) at Week 1216,17. All participants were on a stable, local label-approved dose of a second-generation H1-antihistamine throughout the entire study16,17.

About CSU

CSU is the medical term for chronic hives that last for 6 weeks or longer, where the underlying cause is internal rather than exposure to any allergen or external trigger2,11,18. CSU affects approximately 40 million people worldwide2,19. It is characterized by the sudden appearance of itchy hives (wheals) and/or deep tissue swelling (angioedema, which can occur on the face, throat, hands, and feet)11,20. CSU affects all ages but occurs most frequently between the ages of 20–40 years, with women affected nearly twice as often as men2. CSU causes significant emotional distress, with the majority of patients suffering from sleep deprivation, and high rates of mental disorders, such as anxiety or depression, as well as impacting on their work productivity2. Antihistamines are often prescribed for CSU as they block histamine receptors and prevent the pro-inflammatory action of histamine, which causes itching and swelling13,18. However, more than 50% of people with CSU are uncontrolled by H1-antihistamines alone2.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach more than 250 million people worldwide.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at https://www.novartis.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram.

