|
22.02.2024 12:21:41
Novavax, Gavi Settle Pending Arbitration Related To Vaccine Advance Purchase Agreement
(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, have reached a settlement related to the 2021 Advance Purchase Agreement for Novavax's prototype COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373. This brings the pending arbitration related to the 2021 Advance Purchase Agreement to a close. Novavax has made an initial payment of $75 million to Gavi and has agreed to make deferred payments of $80 million annually through December 31, 2028, which are due in quarterly installments and total up to $400 million.
John Jacobs, CEO, Novavax, said: "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Gavi to provide continued access to our protein-based non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccine."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Novavax Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
08.11.23
|Ausblick: Novavax präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.09.23
|BioNTech-, Moderna- und Novavax-Aktien auf Talfahrt: Angepasste Impfstoffe für neue Corona-Impfsaison (dpa-AFX)