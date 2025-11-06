Novavax Aktie

Novavax für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PKMZ / ISIN: US6700024010

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 14:38:13

Novavax Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$202.379 million, or -$1.25 per share. This compares with -$121.300 million, or -$0.76 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.92 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.6% to $70.445 million from $84.512 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$202.379 Mln. vs. -$121.300 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.25 vs. -$0.76 last year. -Revenue: $70.445 Mln vs. $84.512 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Novavax has revised up its revenue outlook in line with analysts' forecast.

Excluding items, the company now expects total revenue of $1.040 billion to $1.060 billion, higher than the earlier guidance of $1 billion to $1.050 billion. Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to report revenue of $1.05 billion for the year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novavax Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Novavax Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Novavax Inc. 6,54 -2,05% Novavax Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:07 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
04:31 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen