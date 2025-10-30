NovoCure Aktie
Novocure Posts Wider Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) reported a third quarter net loss of $37.3 million compared to a loss of $30.6 million, prior year. Net loss per ordinary share was $0.33 compared to a loss of $0.28. Analysts on average expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.42, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total net revenues for the quarter were $167.2 million, an increase of 8% compared to the same period in 2024. The company said this increase was primarily driven by active patient growth, as well as $3.3 million in exchange rate benefits.
Shares of Novocure are up 7% in pre-market trade on Thursday.
