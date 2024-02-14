|
Now TV launches addressable TV advertising to help improve campaign targeting
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 February 2024 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) - Now TV has launched Hong Kong's first addressable TV advertising service, applying the latest technology to enable more precise campaign targeting for enterprises.
About HKT
HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.
