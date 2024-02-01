NRC Health Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Innovation, Meet Growing Demand for Insights and Solutions

NRC Health, the leading provider of human-centered healthcare solutions and data-driven insights, is elevating its leadership team with the appointment of four executive-officer positions. The strategic move will allow NRC Health to accelerate innovation while continuing to provide exceptional customer experiences to its partners.

Four newly created executive leadership roles will guide NRC Health’s strategy and success, including:

Helen Hrdy, Chief Customer Officer

Jason Hahn, Chief Revenue Officer

Christophe Louvion, Chief Product Technology Officer

Andy Monnich, Chief Corporate Development Officer

"Strong leadership is key in driving innovation and meeting the ever-evolving needs of the hospitals and health systems we serve,” said Michael Hays, Chief Executive Officer at NRC Health. "As we expand our executive leadership team, we are excited to bolster our efforts to deliver valuable insights and solutions to our partners, helping them navigate the complex healthcare landscape with confidence."

During her 24-year tenure, Helen Hrdy has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations better know each person they serve through the power of Human Understanding. She has developed and led multidisciplinary teams with a primary focus on partner relationships. In her expanded role from Chief Growth Officer to Chief Customer Officer, Helen brings a passion for supporting NRC Health’s customer strategy, delivery, and thought-leadership teams to help them embody service excellence and a partner-centric mindset. Helen lives in Lincoln with her husband Paul and their spoiled cat, Precious. She loves traveling, walking, cooking, and entertaining friends and family in her home.

Jason Hahn serves as NRC Health’s Chief Revenue Officer. He joins NRC Health after leading multiple global revenue organizations with a focus on patient, employee, and financial experience. He previously held senior leadership positions at Press Ganey, Perceptyx, and Kaufman Hall/Axiom. Jason holds an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a BS in Marketing from Ball State University. In addition to building customer-centric go-to-market teams, Jason enjoys spending time outdoors golfing, skiing, and fishing with his wife Chrissy and sons Gannon and Evan. Jason is also an avid reader of history and is active in his local community and the March of Dimes.

Christophe Louvion brings decades of executive leadership skills to his role as Chief Product and Technology Officer at NRC Health. He has more than 20 years of experience scaling mid-market B2C and B2B technology companies in the healthcare, streaming, advertising, and e-commerce industries. His previous roles include Chief Product and Technology Officer at Episource and CTO at PatientPop, where he enabled a 400% ARR growth in under four years. Christophe serves on the board of early-stage startups and advises on go-to-market strategy, product development, organization design for global teams, and fundraising. He holds a Master’s degree with majors in Computer Science and Business. In his free time, Christophe enjoys unplugging from technology and spending time cooking and traveling.

Andy Monnich serves as Chief Corporate Development Officer for NRC Health. Before joining NRC Health, Andy served as Chief Strategy Officer at Practicing Excellence. Over the past 20 years, Andy has worked in product and corporate development roles across the healthcare, financial services, and education industries. During his career, he has held consulting and leadership positions at Practicing Excellence, NRC Health, Connect, AEGON, and the Gallup Organization. Andy lives in Lincoln with his wife Melissa and sons Michael and Matthew. He enjoys cooking, traveling, mountain biking, and going on family backpacking trips.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding® helps leading healthcare systems get to know each person they serve not as point-in-time insights, but as an ongoing relationship. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, NRC Health’s patient-focused approach, unmatched market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences are transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes for patients and entire healthcare systems. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201662656/en/