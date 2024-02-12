12.02.2024 15:09:46

NRx Pharmaaeuticals To Receive First $5 Mln Milestone Payment From Partners Alvogen And Lotus Pharma

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) announced Monday the advance of the first $5 million milestone payment based on the Company's partnership agreement with Alvogen, Inc. and Lotus Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Under the terms of the updated agreement, the Company will immediately receive $5 million of the first milestone, which NRx will use to fund development of NRX-101 through the phase 2 meeting with FDA.

As compensation for advancing the milestone, Alvogen and Lotus will receive 4.1 million warrants to purchase the Company's common stock, at a strike price of $0.40 with a three-year term.

The second portion of the milestone will be $4 million and, as before, be triggered by a positive response to the Company's planned end of phase 2 meeting with FDA.

NRx then remains eligible to receive up to $320 million in future development and sales milestones, as well as royalty payments escalating to mid-teen percentages on net sales, subject to achievement of certain sales volumes.

Additionally, Alvogen and Lotus will be responsible for future development and commercialization costs for NRX-101 in treatment of bipolar depression with suicidality.

