Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 15:05:13

NRx Pharmaceuticals: New Data Demonstrates No Impact Of NRX-101 On Gut Or Vaginal Flora

(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) reported new data that demonstrate that in a rodent model NRX-101 shows no measurable damage to either intestinal or vaginal flora, compared to the significant negative effect caused by drugs such as ciprofloxacin. NRX-101 previously showed potent activity against resistant urinary pathogens and has been shown to be fully excreted, unmetabolized, in the urine.

"While we have primarily focused on NRX-101 as a drug to treat CNS disease, these new and highly provocative findings suggest that NRX-101 could find a home as a first line treatment for cUTI and pyelonephritis. Should the rodent model findings prove applicable to the people, the use of NRX-101 to treat cUTI without increasing the risk of C. diff infection could have multibillion dollar potential," said Stephen Willard, CEO of NRx pharmaceuticals.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shs 0,53 11,25% Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen