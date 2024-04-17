|
17.04.2024 15:05:13
NRx Pharmaceuticals: New Data Demonstrates No Impact Of NRX-101 On Gut Or Vaginal Flora
(RTTNews) - NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) reported new data that demonstrate that in a rodent model NRX-101 shows no measurable damage to either intestinal or vaginal flora, compared to the significant negative effect caused by drugs such as ciprofloxacin. NRX-101 previously showed potent activity against resistant urinary pathogens and has been shown to be fully excreted, unmetabolized, in the urine.
"While we have primarily focused on NRX-101 as a drug to treat CNS disease, these new and highly provocative findings suggest that NRX-101 could find a home as a first line treatment for cUTI and pyelonephritis. Should the rodent model findings prove applicable to the people, the use of NRX-101 to treat cUTI without increasing the risk of C. diff infection could have multibillion dollar potential," said Stephen Willard, CEO of NRx pharmaceuticals.
