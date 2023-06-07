NTT DATA Selected by the New York State Office of Mental Health to Provide Independent Verification and Validation Services

NTT DATA, a digital business and IT services leader, announced today that the New York State Office of Mental Health (NYS OMH) selected NTT DATA to provide Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) services for the Child Support Workstream of the Integrated Eligibility System (IES) Program.

The mission of the IES Program is to enhance the well-being of New Yorkers by transforming health and human services delivery through coordinated business practices, modernized technology and strategic partnerships. The NTT DATA team was selected to enable the Child Support Workstream within the IES Program to be well-engineered and meet users’ needs as well as all applicable State and Office of Child Support Services Federal requirements.

"Child support programs provide an important service to the citizens of New York State,” said Dave Turner, Division President, State & Local Government and Education, Public Sector, NTT DATA Services. "This project continues our long-standing relationship with New York State and is an indication of our strong commitment to ensuring New York State’s health modernization efforts are successful and lead to improved access and services for all.”

As part of the three-year project, NTT DATA will perform periodic assessments of the Child Support Workstream development efforts and provide detailed reports of findings and recommendations to NYS OMH. The goal of NTT DATA’s IV&V services is to increase the probability of project success by providing unbiased fact-based reports that allow stakeholders an objective view of the project’s technical and managerial progress. ?

?For more information on NTT DATA’s work with federal and public sector organizations, please visit: NTT DATA Public Sector Services.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30 billion trusted global innovator of IT and business services. We help clients transform through business and technology consulting, industry and digital solutions, applications development and management, managed edge-to-cloud infrastructure services, BPO, systems integration and global data centers. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client service in over 80 countries. Visit nttdata.com or LinkedIn to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005786/en/