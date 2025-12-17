Nucor Aktie
WKN: 851918 / ISIN: US6703461052
|
17.12.2025 13:58:18
Nucor Forecasts Sequential Decline In Q4 Earnings
(RTTNews) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) on Wednesday issued earnings guidance for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.
The steelmaker expects fourth-quarter earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per share, down from $2.63 per share reported in the third quarter, but higher than $1.22 per share recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Nucor said earnings are expected to decline sequentially across all three operating segments, citing seasonal factors and fewer shipping days during the quarter.
Looking ahead to 2026, the company said it is encouraged by materially higher order backlogs compared with a year earlier.
Nucor plans to release its fourth-quarter earnings results on January 26, 2026.
Nucor shares were down more than 2% in pre-market, after closing at $162.26, up 0.15% on Tuesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nucor Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Nucor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nucor-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier Nucor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Nucor-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.12.25
|S&P 500-Wert Nucor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Nucor-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Nucor-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Anlage in Nucor vor einem Jahr inzwischen gelohnt? (finanzen.at)
|
17.11.25
|S&P 500-Papier Nucor-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Nucor von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25