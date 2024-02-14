Nukkleus Signs Term Sheet for Acquisition of Leading Cross Border Payments Firm Mercury Global

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK), a pioneering force in the fintech industry, is excited to announce that it has signed a term sheet for the acquisition of Mercury Global, a leading cross-border payments firm with operations in London and South Africa. This significant step marks Nukkleus' strategic move to further strengthen its presence in the dynamic world of cross-border payments.

Under the proposed agreement, Nukkleus is set to acquire the entire issued share capital of Mercury Global, with the purchase price to be settled in a combination of Nukkleus Inc. common stock and cash. The deal includes an initial equity issue at closing, followed by additional earn-out payments in equity and cash. These subsequent payments are contingent upon achieving certain milestones related to business volume and client growth, employee retention, banking relationships, and the successful integration of technology. The transaction is subject to Nukkleus receiving relevant regulatory approvals in the UK.

Emil Assentato, CEO of Nukkleus, shared his enthusiasm about the potential acquisition, highlighting the strategic benefits: "This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to enhancing our cross-border payment capabilities. Mercury Global's strong regulatory standing in the UK, its strategic presence in South Africa as a gateway to the SADC market, and its robust banking partnerships, present an invaluable addition to Nukkleus. We are poised to unlock new and enhanced revenue streams, thanks to increased volumes and an expanded service offering."

Alastair Constance, CEO of Mercury Global commented: "We are excited about the prospect of joining forces with Nukkleus Inc. This strategic move aligns with our vision to expand our cross-border payments capabilities and reach new heights in the fintech industry. Nukkleus' innovative approach and commitment to growth make them the perfect partner as we embark on this journey together."

This strategic move is in line with Nukkleus Inc.'s vision to drive innovation and redefine standards in the financial industry. By integrating Mercury Global, Nukkleus not only strengthens its market position but also enhances its service offerings, ensuring greater efficiency, security, and inclusivity across the financial ecosystem.

About Nukkleus Inc.:

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ: NUKK) is a dynamic fintech aggregator dedicated to revolutionizing the financial services industry. Through strategic acquisitions and technology development, Nukkleus is creating a comprehensive ecosystem that addresses the evolving needs of modern finance. As 'A Gateway to the Future of Finance', Nukkleus is committed to driving growth, fostering innovation, and setting new standards for efficiency, security, and inclusivity in the financial world. For more information about Nukkleus please visit: https://www.nukk.com/.

Financial Products and Services Disclaimer:

Investment in digital assets involves risks, including the lack of regulation and customer protections typical in other financial markets, and is subject to a changing regulatory environment. These assets may lack legal tender status and are not covered by deposit protection insurance. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Local laws and regulations may restrict your ability to transact with us, and some services may not be available in your jurisdiction (e.g., Jacobi Asset Management's fund in the United States, Digital RFQ's licensing). For detailed information on Nukkleus' offerings and regulatory compliance, visit our EDGAR profile: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=1787518

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. securities laws. These statements, identified by words such as "will," "believe," "anticipate," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," or their negatives or variations of these words, or similar expressions, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including our ability to benefit from the business combination, market competition, regulatory changes, and the risks inherent in our industry and operations. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available as of the release date and are subject to change. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update these statements.

