Number of Shares and Voting Rights of Innate Pharma as of July 10, 2024

Pursuant to the article L. 233-8 II of the French "Code de Commerce” and the article 223-16 of the French stock-market authorities (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or "AMF”) General Regulation, INNATE PHARMA SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) ("Innate” or the "Company”) releases its total number of shares outstanding as well as its voting rights as at July 10, 2024:

Total number of shares outstanding: 80,969,357 ordinary shares 6,494 Preferred Shares 2016 7,581 Preferred Shares 2017 Total number of theoretical voting rights (1): 81,724,597 Total number of exercisable voting rights (2): 81,706,022

(1) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or "gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended. The total number of theoretical voting rights includes voting rights attached to AGAP 2016, i.e. 130 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-1 and 111 voting rights for the AGAP 2016-2. No voting rights attached to AGAP 2017.

(2) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or "net” voting rights) is calculated without taking into account the shares held in treasury by the Company, with suspended voting rights. It is released so as to ensure that the market is adequately informed, in accordance with the recommendation made by the AMF on July 17, 2007.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code FR0010331421 Ticker code Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA LEI 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

