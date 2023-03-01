NuStar Energy L.P.’s 2022 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that the 2022 tax packages, which include the Schedule K-1’s for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and common units, are available online at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2022 tax packages on March 6, 2023. For additional information, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units and (800) 310-6595 for common units, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228006459/en/