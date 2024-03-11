NuStar Energy L.P.’s Common Unit 2023 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Now Available

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that the 2023 tax packages for common units, which include the Schedule K-1’s, are available online at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2023 tax packages the week of March 18, 2024. For additional information, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (800) 310-6595 for common units, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

The 2023 tax packages for preferred units, which include the Schedule K-1’s for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units, are also available online at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website. The partnership began mailing the 2023 tax packages on March 6, 2024. For additional information, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.

NuStar Energy L.P., through its subsidiaries (collectively, "NuStar” or the "Partnership”), is an independent liquids terminal and pipeline operator. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The Partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

