|
01.03.2024 23:55:00
NuStar Energy L.P.’s Preferred Unit 2023 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Now Available
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) today announced that the 2023 tax packages for preferred units, which include the Schedule K-1’s for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units, are available online at www.nustarenergy.com in the Investors section of the website. The partnership expects to begin mailing the 2023 tax packages on March 6, 2024. For additional information, NuStar Energy L.P. unitholders may call K-1 Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 364-7560 for Series A, Series B and Series C preferred units, weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.
As discussed in the press release issued on February 23, 2024, NuStar currently expects that its 2023 tax packages for common units, including Schedule K-1 and all information to fiduciaries for common units owned in tax exempt accounts, will be delayed in comparison to previous years and will be available on or around March 30, 2024.
NuStar Energy L.P., through its subsidiaries (collectively, "NuStar” or the "Partnership”), is an independent liquids terminal and pipeline operator. NuStar currently has approximately 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The Partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240301552643/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NuStar Energy LP Cum Red Perp Pfd Units (B)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu NuStar Energy LP Cum Red Perp Pfd Units (B)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NuStar Energy LP Cum Red Perp Pfd Units (A)
|25,41
|0,20%
|NuStar Energy LP Cum Red Perp Pfd Units (B)
|25,28
|-0,55%
|NuStar Energy LPPartnership Units
|23,87
|1,06%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.