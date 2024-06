Nvidia and Chipotle Are Splitting Their Stocks. Could These Two Companies Be Next?

June is a popular month for stock splits. Two recent high-profile ones were Amazon and Shopify, both in June 2022. The two newest June stock splits are Nvidia , which split its stock 10-for-1 last week, and Chipotle Mexican Grill, which is set to split on June 26 at 50-for-1.When a company splits its stock, it implies that it has grown tremendously and that management expects even more growth. A high price tag could be a barrier to entry for some investors or at least looks intimidating to investors who don't have four figures to invest. A lower price per share could appear more attractive.Stock-split stocks get loads of attention, and stock prices usually jump after the announcement. They often jump after the split, as well, making them even more attractive. With high stock prices and rising charts, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) could be next.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel