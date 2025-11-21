NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

21.11.2025 13:00:00

Nvidia Earnings: Is the Central Bank of the AI Revolution Still a Buy After Q3 Results?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the central bank of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, just reported Q3 fiscal 2026 results that crushed expectations. Revenue hit $57 billion, up 62% year over year, with data center sales of $51.2 billion beating estimates by $2 billion. CEO Jensen Huang reported that Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs) are "sold out" for the next 12 months.For investors, the earnings beat matters less than answering one question: Is AI infrastructure spending sustainable, or are we witnessing the final stages of a bubble?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
