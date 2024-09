Nvidia Stock Fell After Earnings. These 3 Stocks Might Be Better Buys.

Investors could be growing uncertain as the Nvidia trade appears to have unwound. Despite the company's recent near-perfect earnings report, investors are selling the stock as doubts rise about its high valuation.So investors could be wondering where to invest next. These three Motley Fool contributors have suggestions on three stocks that have a higher likelihood of moving up: Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU).Jake Lerch (Meta Platforms): With Nvidia losing some steam in recent weeks, I'm turning my attention away from the king of artificial intelligence (AI) and toward the king of digital advertising, Meta Platforms.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool