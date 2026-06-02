Marvell Technology Group Aktie

Marvell Technology Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051

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02.06.2026 17:35:58

Nvidia's Jensen Huang Just Gave Marvell Technology a Huge Boost

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang isn’t afraid to make bold statements, and his bravado and vision have served the company well. Nvidia has become the largest publicly traded company in the world by market cap, with a valuation exceeding $5 trillion.Obviously, Huang knows what it takes to get a company to the $1 trillion mark, and now he’s identified a fellow chipmaker with a market cap of less than $200 billion to hit that mark.Here’s what he said about Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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