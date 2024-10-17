|
Oct. 19 Is Almost Here. Could Nvidia's AI PC Day Be a Game-Changer for Investors?
It's no secret that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is dominating the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, especially the massive data center segment -- think server farms built by companies like Amazon and Alphabet. Last quarter, the company brought in $26.5 billion in revenue from the lucrative segment. That's 10 times more than its biggest competitor, AMD, managed, but Nvidia isn't just selling more, it's doing so at a lower cost. In the same period, the company's net income here was a whopping 25 times that of AMD's.Media attention has been focused almost entirely on this segment. It makes perfect sense; those numbers are insane. Make no mistake, data centers are the beating heart of Nvidia's explosive growth and that's not liable to change. But an exciting opportunity in AI exists outside of these colossal server farms. Your personal computer could play a crucial role in the near future.That's why Nvidia is hosting its RTX AI PC Day this Oct. 19 and 20. The event will showcase how the company is incorporating AI and machine learning capabilities into its consumer-facing GPUs and the future it envisions for AI-powered PCs. What could this mean for investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
