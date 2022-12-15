Office Depot Helps Last-Minute Shoppers with Thousands of Deals and Quick Delivery and Pickup Options This Holiday Season

Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education clients live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, is offering thousands of deals on everything from office desks and chairs, laptops, and monitors to planners, calendars, paper and more. With quick and convenient shopping and delivery options, including an industry-leading 20-minute in-store and curbside pickup service, Office Depot is helping clients finish the year strong and prepare for the new year.

Whether shopping for gifts, setting up workspaces, or restocking classrooms for the new year, now’s the time to save big. Find instant savings on top brands, deals of the day, 2023 desk pad calendars starting at $5, and thousands of chairs on sale during Office Depot’s holiday chair event, now through the end of the year. And with the holidays being the peak season for shipping, Office Depot offers products and services to help clients with their packing and shipping needs. Now through December 24, clients can get 20% off FedEx Express®, FedEx Ground®, and FedEx® international shipping at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores.

Last-minute shoppers can also find an assortment of curated gift guides for teachers, techies, teens, home office workers, white elephant parties and more. And for those hard-to-buy-for family members, friends, teachers, and co-workers, Office Depot has a variety of gift cards from hundreds of brands, including Office Depot OfficeMax eGift cards, that can be delivered within minutes.

To help clients save time and check off their professional and personal to-do lists, Office Depot offers:

20-Minute In-Store and Curbside Pickup : Take advantage of an industry-leading in-store and curbside pickup service at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with the company’s 20-minute pickup promise. Qualifying orders placed online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app can be picked up in-store or curbside in just 20 minutes. For qualifying pickup orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email with a coupon for $20 off their next qualifying purchase. For additional details visit officedepot.com/pickup.

: Take advantage of an industry-leading in-store and curbside pickup service at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with the company’s 20-minute pickup promise. Qualifying orders placed online at officedepot.com or via the Office Depot mobile app can be picked up in-store or curbside in just 20 minutes. For qualifying pickup orders not ready in 20 minutes, customers will receive an email with a coupon for $20 off their next qualifying purchase. For additional details visit officedepot.com/pickup. Same-Day Delivery : Qualifying orders placed before 5 p.m. local time are available for same-day delivery for $4.99. Simply place an order, select an available delivery window, and the order will be delivered within the delivery window selected at checkout. Visit officedepot.com/samedaydelivery to learn more.

: Qualifying orders placed before 5 p.m. local time are available for same-day delivery for $4.99. Simply place an order, select an available delivery window, and the order will be delivered within the delivery window selected at checkout. Visit officedepot.com/samedaydelivery to learn more. Free Next Business-Day Delivery : Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders placed online before 3 p.m. and get free next business-day delivery within our local delivery areas. Visit officedepot.com/delivery to learn more.

: Spend $45 or more on qualifying orders placed online before 3 p.m. and get free next business-day delivery within our local delivery areas. Visit officedepot.com/delivery to learn more. Same-Day Printing: A wide portfolio of print solutions including flyers, signs, posters, banners, marketing materials and more, are available for same-day pick-up. Qualifying orders must be placed in-store or online for in-store pickup by 2 p.m. local time and Same-Day Service must be requested at time of order. Click here for additional details.

Find services and solutions to succeed this holiday season with savings all season long at officedepot.com and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products and services delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ©2022 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005237/en/