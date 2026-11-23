(RTTNews) - Oil prices traded lower on Monday, entering a fourth week of declines on expectations of rising global supply.

Brent crude futures dipped 0.8 percent to $91.83 a barrel on the back of recovering Middle East oil shipments as well as growing global surplus expectations. WTI crude futures were down 0.4 percent at $83.04 a barrel.

Oil prices continued to move through the Persian Gulf despite an increase in attacks on oil tankers crossing the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) raised its fourth-quarter global supply estimate by 3.3 billion barrels a day and projected a larger market surplus in 2027 as production in the region recovers rapidly and supplies stabilize.

Goldman Sachs also said it expected oil production in the Middle East to increase from 2025 levels, putting downward pressure on prices.

Meanwhile, in exclusive comments Sunday to Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Iran of stalling negotiations while continuing to escalate hostilities following the U.S. mid-term elections.

Dismissing ongoing diplomatic talks with Tehran as meaningless, Trump warned that he could resume military strikes against Iran after the new year if the two countries fail to reach an agreement.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said that a Qatari delegation held discussions in Tehran, noting that the window for diplomacy is still open and negotiations are continuing.

Elsewhere, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis on Sunday said they had carried out an operation targeting Saudi Arabia's Rabigh oil refinery.