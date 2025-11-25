Press release

25 November 2025

O’KEY GROUP COMPLETES SALE

OF O’KEY HYPERMARKETS TO MANAGEMENT

O’KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY, the “Group” or the “Company”), one of Russia’s leading food retailers, announces the completion of the sale of the O’KEY hypermarket chain (“O’KEY hypermarkets” or the “hypermarket chain”) to the chain's management.

As a result of the transaction, LLC O’KEY, which owns O’KEY hypermarkets together with all its subsidiaries, is now under the control of LLC RBF Retail, which belongs to the management team of O’KEY hypermarkets. Final registration procedures are currently being carried out by Russia's Unified State Register of Legal Entities (USRLE).

The transaction included O’KEY stores, the online platform, trademarks, logistics infrastructure and other tangible and intangible assets related to the hypermarket business segment.

As part of the previously announced preparations for the transaction, the Group completed all the necessary administrative procedures prior to the sale of the hypermarket business, including obtaining shareholder approval and all legally required permits, as well as reorganising the holding in order to separate the hypermarket and discounter businesses.

The O’KEY hypermarket chain continues to operate as usual, fully meeting all its obligations to customers, suppliers, employees, creditors and other interested parties.

The DA! discount chain and its related infrastructure remain within the Group. DA! stores will continue to operate in Russia and to focus on further business growth and improving the customer proposition in the domestic market.

ABOUT O`KEY GROUP

O`KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O`KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 30 September 2025, the Group operated 303 stores across Russia (76 hypermarkets and 227 discounters) with a total selling space of 658,890 sq m. O`KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in O`KEY hypermarkets across the regions of O`KEY presence. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia – three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg – and employs over 19,000 people.

In 2024, the Group’s revenue amounted to RUB 219.4 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 20.5 bn.

The O`KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd and its beneficial owners – 49.11%; GSU Ltd – 34.14%; free-float and other holders – 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as ‘expects’ and ‘anticipates’ and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.