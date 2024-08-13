Oklo Establishes Preferred Supplier Agreement for Steam Turbine Generator Products and Services

Oklo Inc. (NYSE: OKLO) ("Oklo”), a fast fission clean power technology and nuclear fuel recycling company, today announced a key strategic development in its supply chain management by signing a Preferred Supplier Agreement with Siemens Energy for the power conversion system of the Aurora powerhouse. This agreement underscores Oklo’s ambitions to bring cost-efficient advanced fission technology to market. Building on a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding, this binding agreement marks a crucial step in Oklo's vision to enhance production scalability, cost efficiency, and rapid deployment to meet growing customer demand.

The Oklo team in discussion with Siemens Energy on the industrial steam turbine at Siemens Energy's Houston office (Image: Oklo)

Siemens Energy is a supplier of steam turbine and generator technology - rotating equipment that is part of the conventional island in small and large nuclear generation plants. Siemens Energy will supply the power conversion and supporting systems, fostering efficiencies through economies of scale. Standardizing equipment across Oklo’s powerhouses is expected to result in cost savings in manufacturing, construction, operations, and maintenance. Utilizing shared spare parts across deployment is expected to reduce maintenance downtime, enhance reliability, and improve overall performance.

"We prioritize cost in our engineering process to fully leverage the advantages of fast fission technology,” said Jacob DeWitte, Oklo’s co-founder and CEO. "Our technology is based on proven designs, allowing us to utilize small, pre-fabricated, and non-pressurized components made from readily available materials and existing supply chains, further reducing costs and complexity.” Oklo’s fast fission technology utilizes liquid metal as a coolant. Liquid metal’s high boiling point allows the reactor to operate at high temperatures without being pressurized. This design enables the use of commonly available alloys, benefiting from existing large-scale supply chains already producing nearly identical parts.

With robust customer engagement exceeding 1,300 megawatts in non-binding letters of intent, this partnership underscores Oklo’s market traction and strategic focus on commercialization. "We are committed to delivering advanced fission clean energy solutions that are both innovative and economically viable,” said Alex Renner, Chief Product Officer at Oklo.

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo Inc. is developing fast fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. Oklo received a site use permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, was awarded fuel material from Idaho National Laboratory, submitted the first advanced fission custom combined license application to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and U.S. National Laboratories.

