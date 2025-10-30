Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
30.10.2025 20:05:00
Oklo Shares Dropped 30% in Just One Week. Danger Sign or Buying Opportunity?
Two weeks ago, the stock price of nuclear start-up Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) hit an all-time high of $174 per share, in spite of a lack of recent news about the company. But over the course of the next week: yikes. Shares tumbled a staggering 31% -- again on no news whatsoever -- to $120 per share. Is this the beginning of a more serious sell-off for the early stage company? Or should investors take the opportunity to buy the dip?It's ironic that Oklo's shares moved so much despite a lack of news, because the company's recent news -- all positive -- has had a much more modest impact on its share price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
