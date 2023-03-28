Old Navy Doubles Down on Pockets with Spring Dress Collection

Old Navy is giving women what they want - more dresses with pockets! The retailer has doubled the number of dresses with pockets in its new spring collection, answering the rallying cry from women everywhere to provide pocket parity in their clothes.

Old Navy achieved this paramount pocket milestone in just six months since its holiday collection debut, and is committing to grow their dress assortment with perfectly-placed-pockets even more in its summer collection and beyond, making the styles easily shoppable at www.oldnavy.com/pockets.

Popularity of Pockets

It’s no secret that women love dresses with pockets. In fact, women are twice as likely to prefer dresses with pockets than without, and more than half say their favorite go-to dresses in their wardrobes have pockets.1

And it’s no surprise why. Women long for the convenience of pockets inherent in menswear with nearly three-quarters of women noting the lack of pocket parity in women’s apparel. Nearly nine-in-ten women (87%) rely on pockets for simple storage, like holding small items or as an alternative to carrying a handbag, while 73% say pockets are an important haven for their hands, whether for warmth or as somewhere to place them in awkward situations.

Function aside, pockets spark joy for most dress-lovers. 71% of women say discovering that a new frock has pockets is an instant mood booster, and nearly nine-in-ten (88%) say they love the surprise of finding something they forgot about in a pocket.

Pockets of Joy Day

To celebrate Old Navy’s pocket announcement, the brand is inviting customers into select stores on Saturday, April 1, for its "Pockets of Joy Day.” Tapping into the universal joy of discovering things in pockets, Old Navy shoppers can find tokens hidden in select pockets of the retailer’s new spring dress merchandise that can be redeemed for a $20 gift card.2 This is not an April’s Fools joke!

Old Navy is celebrating its first-ever "Pockets of Joy Day” with its dress-loving customers from 12:00pm - 4:00pm local time at five store locations across the country:

New York, NY - Herald Square (150 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001)

New York, NY - 18th Street (610 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10011)

Roseville, CA - Creekside T/C (1244 Galleria Blvd, Roseville, CA 95678)

Jacksonville, FL - St. John’s T/C (10261 River Marsh Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246)

Dallas, TX - Park Lane (8170 Park Lane Suite 124, Dallas, TX 75231)

The entire women’s spring dress collection is available now in all U.S. stores, with pocket-clad styles shoppable at www.oldnavy.com/pockets.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

____________________ 1 All statistics provided by Material from February 2023 survey among sample of 517 women ages 18+ 2 Tokens are redeemable for one Old Navy gift card at a $20 value. Gift cards subject to terms and conditions. Valid on 4/1/23 only, from 12:00pm - 4:00pm local time in select US stores. Limit to one token per customer. While supplies last.

