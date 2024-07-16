|
16.07.2024 22:05:36
Omnicom Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $328.1 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $366.3 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386.9 million or $1.95 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.85 billion from $3.61 billion last year.
Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $328.1 Mln. vs. $366.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.65 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $3.85 Bln vs. $3.61 Bln last year.
