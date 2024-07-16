16.07.2024 22:05:36

Omnicom Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $328.1 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $366.3 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $386.9 million or $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $3.85 billion from $3.61 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

