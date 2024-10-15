15.10.2024 22:09:57

Omnicom Group Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $385.9 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $371.9 million, or $1.86 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Omnicom Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $402.3 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $3.882 billion from $3.578 billion last year.

Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $385.9 Mln. vs. $371.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.882 Bln vs. $3.578 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Omnicom Group Inc.mehr Nachrichten