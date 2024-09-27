|
Omnicom Precision Marketing Group Acquires LeapPoint For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Omnicom Group, Inc. (OMC) announced Friday that its precision marketing division, Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), acquired LeapPoint, a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations improve the orchestration and performance of their entire marketing lifecycle. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The move is part of OPMG's strategic efforts to offer the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end content solution, empowering marketers to accelerate workflows and deliver personalized experiences to their customers at speed and scale.
Led by Co-Founder and CEO Nik DeBenedetto, LeapPoint helps Fortune 1000 enterprises optimize the performance of their marketing organizations by strategically integrating people, processes and Adobe technology.
LeapPoint empowers creatives and marketers to work together with generative AI to minimize manual work and maximize creative output, providing them with valuable information needed to generate on-brand content at scale.
The acquisition builds upon Omnicom's longstanding partnership with Adobe including being a Platinum Level Partner.
