On Holding Posts Adj. Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - On Holding AG (ONON) posted a wider net loss of 26.8 million Swiss francs in its fourth quarter compared to a loss of 26.4 million francs, prior year. Loss per class A share remained unchanged at 0.08 francs. Adjusted net loss was 16.3 million Swiss francs compared to profit of 7.5 million francs. Adjusted loss per class A share was 0.05 francs compared to profit of 0.02 francs.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 21.9% to 447.1 million Swiss francs, or by 31% on a constant currency basis.

For the full year 2024, On expects constant currency net sales growth rate of at least 30%. At current spot rates, the corresponding total expected reported net sales is equivalent to at least 2.25 billion francs.

