05.01.2023 22:30:00
On to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2023 ICR Conference
Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will participate in the 2023 ICR Conference.
The Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 09:30 am US Eastern Time (03:30 pm CET on January 10, 2023). A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website and under the following Link.
Following the conclusion of the fireside chat, a replay will be available on the Company's website.
About On
On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.
On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on-running.com.
