20.02.2024 22:30:00
On to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2024 before U.S. financial markets open.
The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Mar. 12, 2024 (1 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:
United States: +1 646 307 19 63
United Kingdom: +44 203 481 42 47
Switzerland: +41 43 210 51 63
No access code necessary.
Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and via the following link. Following the call, a recording will be available on the Company's website.
About On
On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Fourteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities and tennis. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and Dream On.
On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.
