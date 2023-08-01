01.08.2023 22:30:00

On to Release Second Quarter Results on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Aug. 15, 2023 (2 p.m. Central European Time). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:

United States: +1 646 307 19 63
United Kingdom: +44 203 481 42 47
Switzerland: +41 43 210 51 63

No access code necessary.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website and via the following link. Following the call, a recording will be available on the Company's website.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor and all-day activities. Fueled by customer-recommendation, On’s award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design and groundbreaking strides in sportswear’s circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fanbase — inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

Source: On
Category: Earnings

