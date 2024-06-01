|
01.06.2024 09:50:00
On Track to Double: 2 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
There are no sure things in the stock market, but the time-tested strategy of buying high-quality stocks at reasonable prices and holding on tight for years gives you the best chance at success. The odds are tipped further in your favor if you can score those stocks at severely depressed prices.Two stocks that are cheap enough to double are telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) and freelance platform Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR).AT&T is a company that gets no credit from investors. Following a disastrous stretch of failed media acquisitions, the company has shed those non-core assets and refocused on its core telecom business. Wireless and fiber are the two pillars of AT&T's business, and both are consistently winning subscribers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
