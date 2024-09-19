|
19.09.2024 16:22:43
Oncolytics Biotech Reports Favorable Results For Breast Cancer Study
(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage company Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), Thursday announced positive clinical results from BRACELET-1, its randomized Phase 2 study evaluating pelareorep in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Final BRACELET-1 efficacy data were collected and analyzed two years after the last patient was enrolled as specified by the protocol.
Results of the final BRACELET-1 analysis show that the median OS was not reached in the pelareorep + paclitaxel arm, as more than half of the patients in that arm remained alive at study end.
In contrast, the median OS for the paclitaxel monotherapy arm was 18.2 months, and the hazard ratio was 0.48 for pelareorep + paclitaxel vs. the paclitaxel monotherapy.
"The fact that the median overall survival was not reached because more than half the patients were still alive at the end of the study is a remarkable achievement for us," said Wayne Pisano, Interim CEO and Chair of Oncolytics' Board of Directors. "It shows just how promising pelareorep treatment can be for extending the lives of breast cancer patients. This is further exemplified by the near doubling of the 2-year survival rate for patients who received pelareorep combination therapy."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Oncolytics Biotech Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Oncolytics Biotech Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc Registered Shs
|1,26
|-2,33%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.