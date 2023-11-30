One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

30 November 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the “Company” or “One Heritage”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

Resolution Ordinary/ Special For Against Withheld Total votes cast No. of votes % No. of votes % No. of votes 1 To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023 Ordinary 26,310,789 100.00% 0 0.00% 0 26,310,789 2 To approve the Report on Remuneration Ordinary 26,301,055 100.00% 0 0.00% 9,734 26,301,055 3 To re-appoint KPMG Audit LLC as auditor Ordinary 26,306,677 99.98% 4,112 0.02% 0 26,310,789 4 To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor’s fees. Ordinary 26,306,677 99.98% 4,112 0.02% 0 26,310,789 5 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. Ordinary 26,301,055 100.00% 0 0.00% 9,734 26,301,055 6 To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights. Special 26,306,677 100.00% 0 0.00% 4,112 26,306,677 7 To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days’ notice. Special 26,306,677 100.00% 0 0.00% 4,112 26,306,677

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot

Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.