30.11.2023 12:30:08
One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
30 November 2023
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company” or “One Heritage”)
Result of Annual General Meeting
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands. The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:
A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.
The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Anthony Unsworth
Chief Financial Officer
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
