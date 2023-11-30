One Heritage Group plc: Result of Annual General Meeting

30.11.2023 12:30:08

One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
30-Nov-2023 / 11:30 GMT/BST

30 November 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the “Company” or “One Heritage”)

Result of Annual General Meeting

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England,  announces that the Annual General Meeting was held earlier today and all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed on a show of hands.  The results of the proxy voting position received in advance of the meeting are reported below:

 

 

Resolution

Ordinary/ Special

For

 

Against

 

Withheld

Total votes cast

 

 

 

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

%

No. of votes

 

1

To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 June 2023

 

Ordinary

26,310,789

100.00%

0

0.00%

0

26,310,789

2

To approve the Report on Remuneration

 

Ordinary

26,301,055

100.00%

0

0.00%

9,734

26,301,055

3

To re-appoint KPMG Audit LLC as auditor

 

Ordinary

26,306,677

99.98%

4,112

0.02%

0

26,310,789

4

To authorise the Directors to determine the auditor’s fees.

 

Ordinary

26,306,677

99.98%

4,112

0.02%

0

26,310,789

5

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

 

Ordinary

26,301,055

100.00%

0

0.00%

9,734

26,301,055

6

To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights.

 

Special

26,306,677

100.00%

0

0.00%

4,112

26,306,677

7

To authorise calling of a general meeting on 14 clear days’ notice.

 

Special

26,306,677

100.00%

0

0.00%

4,112

26,306,677

A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast for or against a resolution.

The Company’s issued share capital is 38,678,333 ordinary shares of £0.01 each.

 

Contacts

 

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

 

Anthony Unsworth

Chief Financial Officer

Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com

 

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

 

Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot

Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512

 

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. 

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.

 


