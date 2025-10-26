:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.10.2025 00:15:00
One of Wall Street's Largest Stock Splits in History Could Be Announced on October 29
Stock splits used to be a lot more common when fractional shares weren't widely available. That makes them all the more exciting when they're announced. While stock splits are mostly cosmetic, they do have some consequences for investors who don't have access to fractional shares and for options strategies.Additionally, most companies tend to see their stocks rise slightly when stock splits are announced. So, if you can identify a company that could be announcing a stock split soon, then it may be smart to buy the stock before it's announced.On Oct. 29, one of the largest stock splits in history could be announced, as the company is worth nearly $2 trillion and trading at over $700 per share. The company? Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). Will Meta announce a stock split then? Or is there another reason to buy the stock now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!