One Wall Street Analyst Just Added Palantir to Its Top Investment List and Says It Could Climb 35%. Time to Buy?

Right now is an exciting moment for Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). It's set to join the S&P 500 index on Monday, showing that the company is one of today's leaders.The stock has soared more than 100% so far this year, even climbing in recent weeks when other tech stocks have stumbled. And Palantir is starting to see big results from the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) last year.On top of this, Bank of America recently added Palantir to its list of top investments and predicts the shares could rise 35% from their current level. The bank selected the stock for its U.S. 1 List and expressed optimism about its addition to the S&P 500 and long-term prospects. The list represents the bank's favorites among its buy-rated stocks.