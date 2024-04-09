OneSpan to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2024

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it will release its first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 2, 2024. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please use this registration link to receive dial-in details. OneSpan encourages participants to dial in at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

