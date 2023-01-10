|
10.01.2023 14:00:00
OneSpan to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 28, 2023
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
On February 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET, OneSpan will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via the OneSpan Investor Relations website at: investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.
Connect to the webcast:
- Use this link: OneSpan fourth quarter 2022 earnings call webcast
Dial-in telephone numbers and access code:
- US/Canada: 844-200-6205
- International: +1-929-526-1599
The access code for participants is 265194.
Investors accessing the conference call via telephone are encouraged to dial in at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.
About OneSpan
OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.
For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.
Copyright© 2023 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
