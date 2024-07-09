OneSpan to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2024

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 1, 2024. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please use this registration link to receive dial-in details. OneSpan encourages participants to dial in at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About OneSpan

OneSpan provides security, identity, electronic signature ("e-signature”) and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

