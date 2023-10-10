10.10.2023 14:00:00

OneSpan to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 8, 2023

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.

For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please use this registration link to receive dial-in details. OneSpan encourages participants to dial in at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.

About OneSpan

OneSpan helps organizations accelerate digital transformations by enabling secure, compliant, and refreshingly easy customer agreements and transaction experiences. Organizations requiring high assurance security, including the integrity of end-users and the fidelity of transaction records behind every agreement, choose OneSpan to simplify and secure business processes with their partners and customers. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s largest 100 banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.

For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Copyright© 2023 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.

