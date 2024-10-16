|
16.10.2024 22:01:00
OneSpan to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on October 30, 2024
OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ: OSPN) today announced it will release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. OneSpan will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.
A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the OneSpan investor relations website at investors.onespan.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the same website.
For investors and analysts accessing the conference call by phone, please use this registration link to receive dial-in details. OneSpan encourages participants to dial in at least 15 minutes before the start of the call.
About OneSpan
OneSpan provides security, identity, electronic signature ("e-signature”) and digital workflow solutions that protect and facilitate digital transactions and agreements. The Company delivers products and services that automate and secure customer-facing and revenue-generating business processes for use cases ranging from simple transactions to workflows that are complex or require higher levels of security. Trusted by global blue-chip enterprises, including more than 60% of the world’s 100 largest banks, OneSpan processes millions of digital agreements and billions of transactions in 100+ countries annually.
For more information, go to www.onespan.com. You can also follow @OneSpan on X (Twitter) or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook.
Copyright© 2024 OneSpan North America Inc., all rights reserved. OneSpan™ is a registered or unregistered trademark of OneSpan North America Inc. or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries.
